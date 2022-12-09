Entertainment

Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4'; all we know

Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4'; all we know

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 09, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

'Rush Hour 4' is happening!

Legendary martial arts star Jackie Chan announced at the Red Sea International Film Festival, in Jeddah that he is in talks with the makers regarding Rush Hour 4. Fans went crazy with the announcement and netizens seemed to be excited. Chan spoke about his six-decade-long career and his journey from being a stuntman to becoming today's Chan. He also sang for the audience.

Why does this story matter?

Rush Hour franchise is a very successful franchise and viewers around the world love it. This American action comedy franchise was developed by Ross LaManna and features Chan and Chris Tucker in lead roles.

The buzz is quite high as the last part was released way back in 2007 and fans are eager to see the duo back on screen.

This is what Chan said at the event

Chan recalled his Rush Hour journey and said that he felt that the film will flop at the box office. He spoke about the call by Tucker and director Brett Ratner and how elated they were about the movie's success. The film went on to earn $70M on the first weekend. Then he stated, "We're talking about Rush Hour 4 right now."

Ratner will not direct the sequel

The fourth installment has been in buzz since 2018. Tucker had said, "This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don't ever forget it." Ratner claimed that he will be directing but the producers stated otherwise. Producer Arthur Sarkissian confirmed that Ratner was not working on the film.

Chan's process of designing actions

Chan also spoke about his process of designing actions. He said that he is better than some because he writes a suitable script keeping himself in mind. He said, "I can use the camera angle to make my action better. At night, I go home and edit myself and use those kinds of things to make my action better."