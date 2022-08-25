Entertainment

Box office dominion: Which Hindi dubbed movies earned the most?

Indian cinema is undergoing an interesting transformative phase, with several films from the South establishing their excellence in quick succession. Now, underdog Karthikeya 2 has emerged as a sleeper hit. With an income of approximately Rs. 16.30cr, it has joined the list of the most successful films dubbed in Hindi. Speaking of this supremacy, let's look at the top five players in the game.

#1 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (2017)

Remember the time when the country grappled with one question: "Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali?" The answer finally presented itself in the form of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Embellished with some stellar performances by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, and Nassar, the epic actioner went on to gross a staggering Rs. 510.99cr, a feat that remains unparalleled even five years post its release.

#2 'KGF: Chapter 2' (2022)

A follow-up to the immensely successful, whistle-worthy KGF: Chapter 1 (2018), Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film went on a rampage soon after its release and grossed Rs. 434.70cr! The action-drama stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Srinidhi Shetty, too. It's now available on Amazon Prime Video.

#3 'RRR' (2022)

SS Rajamouli's phantasmagorical extravaganza RRR has taken the world by storm and even several noted Hollywood filmmakers were swayed by it. The epic action film set in pre-Independent India stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the primary roles, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt appeared in cameo appearances. The epic period saga minted Rs. 274.31cr and is now streaming on Netflix.

#4 '2.0' (2018)

To talk about the most stupendous films dubbed in Hindi and not mention Thalaivar Rajinikanth would be unfair! 2.0, the sequel to his 2010 blockbuster film Enthiran, minted Rs. 189.55cr. Helmed by noted filmmaker S Shankar, the sequel also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The sci-fi film was reportedly the first Indian movie to be natively shot in 3D, too.

#5 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015)

The one that started it all. The film that inaugurated the pan-Indian film trend that has swept India away in the past few years, Baahubali: The Beginning turned out to be an instant hit, and earned Rs. 118.70cr. It birthed an incredible phenomenon within days of its release, and even today remains a goosebumps-inducing watch due to Rajamouli's opulent sets and a multi-layered narrative.