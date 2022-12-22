Entertainment

Happy birthday Ralph Fiennes: Lesser-known facts about onscreen Voldemort

Dec 22, 2022

Actor Ralph Fiennes is celebrating his 60th birthday on Thursday, December 22

Hollywood actor Ralph Fiennes turned 60 on Thursday (December 22). Popularly known for playing the character of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, Fiennes has captured the attention of the audience over the years with his extraordinary acting chops and diverse filmography. As he celebrates his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor his fans must know.

Born to artist parents

Fiennes was born to Jennifer Lash and Mark Fiennes in England on December 22, 1962. While his mother was a writer, Fiennes' father was a photographer and a farmer. He is the eldest of six siblings. He also has a foster brother, Michael Emery. The names of his biological siblings are Martha, Magnus, Sophies, Jacob Mark, and Joseph.

His younger brother is also an established actor

Just like Fiennes, his younger brother Joseph is also an actor. The Fiennes junior has had an impressive acting career of his own. He has been a part of several critically acclaimed projects such as Shakespeare in Love, Enemy at the Gates, and Elizabeth. Apart from films, Joseph has also acted in American television series including The Handmaid's Tale and American Horror Story.

An unsuccessful debut landed him a role with Steven Spielberg

Fiennes debuted in the acting world with the 1992 film Wuthering Heights, which was based on a novel written by Emily Bronte by the same title. The film received negative reviews from critics. However, it did help him with his career. Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg noticed him in the movie and roped him for his blockbuster hit film, Schindler's List.

He shot 'Harry Potter's climax in mere two days

Even though Fiennes played a negative character in the Harry Potter franchise, he's one of the most talked-about characters. For all the Potterheads, one of the most important events in the franchise was when Lord Voldemort returns to his physical form in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. Fiennes reportedly took not more than two days to shoot the climax.