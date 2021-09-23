'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' to release in Indian theaters on November 19

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will have several actors reprising their roles from the original films

Director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released theatrically in India on November 19, the makers announced on Thursday. The upcoming movie is a direct sequel to Bill Murray's iconic supernatural comedy movies Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared the news of the film's release date on its official Instagram account.

Details

Film's release has been postponed multiple times

"Discover the past, protect the future. #Ghostbusters: Afterlife exclusively in cinemas 19th November," the post read. The release date of the film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, Interestingly, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will have several actors reprising their roles from the original films.

Instagram Post

Here's the Instagram Post

Story

Film follows story of a single mom, her two kids

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the story of a single mom and her two kids, who arrive in a small town and they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd.

Other details

Billy Murray will reprise his role from the original film

In addition, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their roles from the original films. Late actor Harold Ramis will also be seen as Dr. Egon Spengler through archival footage. "Ghostbusters is one of those rare franchises, where it doesn't belong to the filmmakers anymore," said Reitman.