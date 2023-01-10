Entertainment

Netflix's 'You' S4 trailer out; here's everything about the series

Jan 10, 2023

Netflix's 'You' Season 4 trailer is finally out. Watched it yet?

Netflix's You is an acclaimed thriller series and the fourth season of Penn Badgley-led show will be premiering on February 9, 2023. The trailer was launched recently and the fans have gone gaga. They are waiting for the release and are eager to witness what the season has to offer. The new trailer has the same flavor as the earlier seasons and looks promising.

Story of the series

The story revolves around the protagonist Joe (Badgley) who is restarting his life as a professor. This becomes interesting because, in the last season, we saw him murdering his wife Love, and then faking his death in the same fire Love died in. He meanwhile gave their son Henry to their neighbor and the fourth season seems to be around abandoning Henry.

Cast of the series

Apart from Badgley, the cast includes Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, new faces like Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Charlotte Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Niccy Lin, Eve Austin, Tilly Keeper, Aidan Cheng, Dario Coates, Ben Wiggins, Brad Alexander, and Ozioma Whenu, among others. Back in March 2022, the series went on floors and Netflix's Twitter handle posted about the same.

Trailer gives the same tone as the previous seasons

The new trailer released by Netflix has the same core as the other seasons and this is filled with more glamor. The protagonist Joe is in London and is trying to return to his normal life. The tone of the series is still the same as per the trailer. In the trailer, Joe looks convincing as professor Jonathan Moore.

Twitter Post

Heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path.



You Season 4 Part 1 launches February 9 pic.twitter.com/VGNjmut9l6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 9, 2023

Who are behind this cultural phenomenon?

The psychological thriller series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The episodes are helmed by various directors whereas it's bankrolled by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros.﻿ Television. The original score is by Blake Neely. You is based on Caroline Kepnes's novels—You, Hidden Bodies, and You Love Me. The fourth book in this series—For You and Only You—is expected this year.

Streaming details of the series

The series will be released in two parts. As the trailer suggested, the first part will release on February 9, 2023, whereas the second part will release a month after on March 9, 2023. It will be streaming on the OTT giant Netflix.