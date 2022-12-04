Entertainment

'Lady Chatterley's Lover': Cast, controversies, and everything to know

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 04, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

'Lady Chatterley's Lover' was released on Netflix on Friday

OTT giant Netflix started streaming the movie Lady Chatterley's Lover from Friday. The movie is based on a novel of the same name by DH Lawrence published in 1928. Termed an overly sexual book, it faced several controversies and the publishers were prosecuted under the Obscene Publications Act back when it was released. And here's everything to know about the movie.

What was the controversy about?

Besides boldly talking about relationships after marriage, the novel contains vivid descriptions of sex scenes and even makes references to sodomy, which was prohibited back then. It was prohibited from being published and copied in 1928. Later, in 1960, the novel was republished following an elaborate trial. And even after the lift of the ban, the novel was deemed unfit for containing controversial ideas.

What is the story all about?

The film's lead character Constance Connie marries an affluent and privileged man, Sir Clifford Chatterley and becomes Lady Constance. Her love for Chatterley wears out when he emotionally distances himself after returning from the World War with crippling wounds. Later, she falls in love with another man in a secretive relationship. What happens when the neighborhood discovers their relationship makes up for the story.

Meet the cast of the movie

Produced by Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin, and Graham Broadbent, Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Emma Corrin (The Crown) plays the leading lady, while Matthew Duckett (A Confession) plays her husband. Jack O'Connell (Unbroken) plays the role of the leading lady's lover. Ella Hunt, Faye Marsay, Joely Richardson, Sean Bean round up the rest of the main cast members.

Other adaptations of the novel

The first adaptation of the novel was a French drama film released in 1995. In 1981, another adaptation was released, directed by Just Jaeckin. In 1977, a Japanese adaptation of the movie was released. In 1993, a BBC television series was released with four episodes. In 2006, another French version was released. The latest adaptation follows the 2015 British television film version.