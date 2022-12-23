Entertainment

Watch 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' on OTT now

Watch 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' on OTT now

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 23, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

The murder mystery starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc was released on Netflix on Friday

One of the most anticipated murder mystery films of 2022, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista, became available for streaming online from Friday (December 23) onwards. From its plot to streaming details, cast, and more, here is everything you need to know about the film which first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Why does this story matter?

A suspense murder mystery, the film is a sequel to 2019's film Knives Out which also featured Craig in the lead role playing Benoit Blanc, a master detective who takes on a new case to solve it.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the sequel received critical appreciation after it had a limited theatrical release in the United States of America.

It is a Netflix film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on the OTT giant, Netflix. It brought the rights to two Knives Out sequels in March 2021 for $469M. The film was also released in the US theaters for a week in November. Meanwhile, the filming for the murder mystery began in June and July 2021, on the islands of Spetses, Greece.

The storyline

Detective Blanc is put on a murder case when a person is killed on a private Greek island belonging to a tech millionaire Miles Bron who has invited his friends for a getaway. While the detective tries his way out to find out about the murder and the murderer, he is certain that everyone who arrived for the getaway is a suspect.

All about the film's cast and crew

Apart from Craig and Dave Bautista, the film also features actors Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Jessica Henwick. Co-produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman, the film earned praise for its direction, screenplay, and performances, especially that of Craig, Norton, and Monae. The film has also secured its place in 2022's best films.