Netflix introduces new trivia game to test your knowledge

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 08, 2022, 06:32 pm 3 min read

Triviaverse can be played alone or with another player (Photo credit: Netflix)

Are you in the mood to take a break from your daily routine and challenge your brain? Well, Netflix has got your back. The streaming giant is launching an interactive game called 'Triviaverse' to test your knowledge against the all-powerful 'Triviamaster.' The game will be available globally in nine languages starting today. It's time to beat high scores and earn some badges.

Netflix has high hopes for gaming. The company has already bought three game studios.

With the increase in competition from other streaming services, it is essential for Netflix to diversify its revenue-generating avenues so as to sustain its growth. The company's experience in interactive storytelling might prove beneficial in this case.

Triviaverse is an attempt at understanding what its user base wants.

Answer as many questions as possible within stipulated time

'Triviaverse' is an interactive trivia game that can be played on Netflix. All you have to do is to press the arrow keys on the remote or console or simply use your fingers. The purpose of the game is to answer as many questions as possible within a limited time frame. You can play the game in either one-player mode or two-player mode.

There will be questions from various categories

'Triviaverse' is divided into three rounds in the one-player mode. In the two-player mode, each player will have two rounds to play. There will be questions from different categories, including pop culture, history, science, and more. The difficulty of questions will increase as you pass each round. Players must aim for the highest score possible.

Players can earn badges based on their performance

Depending on your performance, the Triviamaster will bestow badges upon you. The badges start with 'Bird Brain.' Then we have 'Preschool Graduate,' 'Lucky Guesser,' 'Shockingly Average,' 'Mere Mortal,' 'PhD Dropout,' 'Super Nerd,' 'Potential Genius, 'Certified Genius,' and finally, we have 'Triviaverse God.'

Triviaverse is an interactive game without storytelling

Triviaverse is not Netflix's first tryst with interactive gaming. Earlier this year, the company had introduced the interactive game 'Trivia Quest.' Compared to the latter which had daily episodes, Triviaverse is a simpler version. This could be the company's attempt at testing the waters to see whether subscribers are interested in simple interactive games without any storytelling.

Triviaverse will be available in nine languages

"Whether it's challenging a personal best to beat 4,000 points or dueling your friends to reach 10,000 points, we hope you learn something new and have fun!," said Rick Sanchez, Netflix Director of Product Management. Triviaverse will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean and Japanese. It can be played on any device supporting Netflix interactive experiences.