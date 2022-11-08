Technology

LG showcases world's first high-resolution stretchable display

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 08, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

LG's stretchable display can bear more than 10,000 changes to its form (Photo credit: LG)

LG has showcased its new innovation in the form of a 12-inch stretchable display. This screen is developed using a free-form technology that allows it to be folded, twisted, and extended from 12-inch to up to 14-inch (nearly 20% larger than its size), without distortion or damage. The new display has 100ppi pixel density, full-colour RGB, and high flexibility, durability, and reliability.

Why does this story matter?

LG has achieved a major milestone in the display industry with the introduction of the world's first high-resolution stretchable display.

This screen has a rubber band-like flexibility and is based on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of specialized silicon used in contact lenses.

According to LG, it is the outcome of a large-scale R&D project.

LG has been working on stretchable displays since 2020

LG claims that it has been working on the stretchable display technology since 2020. The company also says it has collaborated with 20 other organizations as part of the national project. "We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry's paradigm shift," said Yoon Soo-young, LG Display's Executive Vice President.

The display can bear 10,000 repetitive changes to its form

The stretchable display by LG is the industry-first display technology to achieve 20% expandability. It can stretch from its actual 12-inch size to up to 14-inch. The display comes with 100ppi pixel density, full-color RGB, and a micro-LED light source with less than 40μm pixel pitch. It gets a flexible 'S-form' spring-wired system, allowing it to change its form more than 10,000 times.

What are its applications?

LG's stretchable display bears a thin, lightweight design. The brand claims that its display technology can be used in various day-to-day scenarios. The stretchable display can be attached to curved surfaces such as skin, clothing, furniture, aircraft, and automobiles. Additionally, the technology also bears the potential to be used in a number of sectors including fashion, wearables, mobility, and gaming.