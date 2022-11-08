Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iQOO 9 5G is available with Rs. 18,300 off

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 08, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

The iQOO 9 5G shoots 4K videos as 60fps via its rear camera arrangement

iQOO's numbered series is primarily focused on consumers looking for a gaming-oriented smartphone with a high refresh rate display, decent camera performance, and a long-lasting battery pack with fast-charging capability. The iQOO 9 5G is an excellent gaming phone with high-end specifications under the sub-Rs. 45,000 range. Interestingly, the device is currently retailing with up to Rs. 18,300 discount on Amazon.

Everything to know about the deal

The iQOO 9 5G is priced at Rs. 42,990 for its 8GB/128GB configuration and Rs. 46,990 for its 12GB/256GB model. However, Amazon is offering Rs. 5,000 instant discount on purchasing the device via credit or debit cards. Additionally, buyers can also avail Rs. 13,300 off in exchange for an eligible handset. All these offers collectively reduce the handset's price by up to Rs. 18,300.

The device is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO 9 5G features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump. The device sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200-nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and 398ppi pixel density. It is available in Legend (White), Alpha (Black), and Phoenix (Orange) color variants.

It features a 48MP primary camera with gimbal OIS

The iQOO 9 5G is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.8, gimbal OIS) main shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, along with an LED flash. Up front, the phone sports a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

The handset has support for 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 9 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, and comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.