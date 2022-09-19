Technology

Nothing Phone (1) gets another software update: Fixes, improvements, add-ons

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 19, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

The latest Nothing Phone (1) update resolves the fingerprint issue with the HDFC Bank app.

The Nothing Phone (1) is receiving its fourth Android 12-based software update within two months of its debut. The new update fixes multiple bugs and brings a bunch of camera improvements, Ear (1) app integration, and more to the device. The update is being rolled out to Phone (1) units worldwide. Here's everything you need to know about the latest firmware.

Nothing continues to stay committed to the Phone (1), keeping its promise of providing firmware updates on a regular basis.

The latest update goes by the version Nothing OS 1.1.4. It brings numerous fixes to the device's camera department, network, incoming calls, and fingerprint reader. Additionally, it integrates the Ear (1) app's features directly into the OS.

The latest Android 12-based firmware for the Nothing Phone (1) is being released in a staged manner globally. It comes with September 2022 Android security patch and weighs 136MB in size. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > System updates.

Camera Improved color calibration for the ultra-wide lens

The latest Nothing Phone (1) update brings improved color calibration for the ultra-wide camera, aligning it with the main sensor. It also improves the shutter speed while capturing images in HDR. A new motion detection algorithm has also been added, which will result in better stabilization when capturing moving objects. The firmware also allows users the ability to add a Nothing watermark to images.

Audio It brings Ear (1) app's features to Nothing OS

The latest Nothing Phone (1) update now integrates the Ear (1) app's features directly into Nothing OS. This means the users no longer have to navigate to the Ear (1) app to control or customize TWS earphones' settings. Gesture controls, noise cancellation mode, and more can now be accessed via Quick Settings/Settings. The update also brings support for LHDC high-definition audio on the device.

Add-ons The firmware optimizes the Always-on Display feature

The latest update also allows users to flip the three-button navigation bar on the Nothing Phone (1). It improves the face unlock algorithm, too. The firmware improves the battery life, optimizes the device's Always-on Display feature, and enhances the phone's thermal performance. The update addresses network issues occurring with certain carriers. It also fixes incoming call issues (showing saved contacts as unknown ones).

Key features Nothing Phone (1): An overview

The Nothing Phone (1) gets a left-aligned punch-hole, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a transparent rear panel with over 900 LEDs. It sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200-nits maximum brightness, and HDR10+ support. It features a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information It has 50MP dual rear cameras

As for the rear camera department, the Nothing Phone (1) gets a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary snapper and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide lens, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.