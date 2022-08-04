OnePlus Nord 20 SE goes official: Check price and features
OnePlus Nord 20 SE has been introduced via AliExpress in Celestial Black and Blue Oasis shades. The device bears a price tag of $199 (nearly Rs. 15,900) for its lone configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone includes features such as an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.
- Being divisions of the same parent company, OPPO and OnePlus have been sharing resources for a while now. However, after their formal merger last year, that resource sharing has gone to the next level.
- One of the latest examples is the OnePlus Nord 20 SE, which is a rebranded OPPO A77 4G, which itself is a slightly tweaked version of the A57 4G.
The OnePlus Nord 20 SE features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a glossy finish with a dual camera arrangement and a dual-LED flash setup. The handset flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 600-nits of peak brightness.
The OnePlus Nord 20 SE's rear camera setup includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it has support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C charging port. It also houses dual speakers.
OnePlus Nord 20 SE is offered in Celestial Black and Blue Oasis colors. It is priced at $199 (around Rs. 15,900) for its single 4GB/64GB configuration. The device will be available for purchase via AliExpress starting August 12.