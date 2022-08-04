Technology

OnePlus Nord 20 SE goes official: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 04, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE comes in two colorways

OnePlus Nord 20 SE has been introduced via AliExpress in Celestial Black and Blue Oasis shades. The device bears a price tag of $199 (nearly Rs. 15,900) for its lone configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone includes features such as an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

Being divisions of the same parent company, OPPO and OnePlus have been sharing resources for a while now. However, after their formal merger last year, that resource sharing has gone to the next level.

One of the latest examples is the OnePlus Nord 20 SE, which is a rebranded OPPO A77 4G, which itself is a slightly tweaked version of the A57 4G.

Design and display The device offers 600-nits of maximum brightness

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a glossy finish with a dual camera arrangement and a dual-LED flash setup. The handset flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 600-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE's rear camera setup includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset supports 33W wired fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it has support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C charging port. It also houses dual speakers.

Information OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Pricing and availability

OnePlus Nord 20 SE is offered in Celestial Black and Blue Oasis colors. It is priced at $199 (around Rs. 15,900) for its single 4GB/64GB configuration. The device will be available for purchase via AliExpress starting August 12.