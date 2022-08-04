Technology

Nothing Phone (1) next sale in India on August 5

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear panels

The Nothing Phone (1) will be up for grabs in India tomorrow i.e. August 5. Notably, this will be the third sale of the smartphone in the country. The device was initially made available for purchase on July 21, followed by the second sale on July 30. The handset went out of stock in both the sales within a few hours.

Details Everything to know about the sale

The Nothing Phone (1) will be up for purchase tomorrow exclusively via Flipkart. The handset bears a price tag of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. The top-of-the-line variant with 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back by Rs. 38,999. Buyers can get the handset in Black and White trims.

Design and display The device offers 1,200-nits of peak brightness

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim and proportional bezels, an aluminium frame, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Its transparent rear panel reveals LED strips that glow in sync with notifications. The handset flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has 50MP dual rear cameras

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with dual rear cameras that include a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main snapper and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the device features a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals The device boots Nothing OS

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) houses Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device boots Nothing OS based on Android 12. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.