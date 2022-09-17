Technology

Moto E22, E22i with 90Hz displays launched: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Sep 17, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Moto E22 and E22i are the trending budget smartphones (Photo Credit: Motorola)

Motorola has introduced two budget-range E-series smartphones, dubbed the Moto E22 and Moto E22i, in multiple markets. Although the two handsets operate on different software, the devices bear striking resemblance when it comes to the hardware. As for the key highlights, they feature a 90Hz HD+ LCD display, a 16MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a 4,020mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the traditional Motorola way, the company has tried to make the Moto E22 and E22i packed with features yet grounded in their prices.

These two are the first E-series handsets to have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

To give them a premium feel, the company has also made them water-repellent. They sport a unique "Power Touch" feature that unlocks app shortcuts.

Design and display Moto E22 and E22i feature a 90Hz LCD display

The Moto E22 and Moto E22i have a water-drop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they sport a rectangular camera unit. The devices bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, they are reportedly 7.9mm thick and weigh 172g.

Information The handsets sport a 16MP main camera

The Moto E22 and Moto E22i are equipped with a dual rear camera module, including a 16MP (f/2.2) primary shooter along with a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals The E22 and E22i smartphones run on Android 12

The Moto E22 and E22i are powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The former runs on Android 12-based MyUX, while the latter boots Android 12 (Go Edition). They pack a 4,020mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Prices Moto E22 and E22i: Pricing and availability

The Moto E22 is priced at €139.99 (approximately Rs. 11,200) and is offered in Astro Black and Crystal Blue colors. The Moto E22i costs €129.99 (approximately Rs. 10,400) and is available in Graphite Gray and Winter White shades. Both handsets will be available in select markets across Europe, Africa, South America, and the Middle East.