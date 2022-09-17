HONOR Pad X8 with large-amplitude speakers goes official: Check features
HONOR has launched a new tablet dubbed Pad X8 in China. It is an upgraded version of the Tablet X7 that debuted last year. The tablet features a Full-HD IPS display, MediaTek Helio G80 chip, a 5MP rear camera, and a 5,100mAh battery. The device is set to go on sale in China on September 22.
- HONOR Pad X8 has made its debut alongside the HONOR X40 smartphone in China.
- This tablet lies in the affordable pricing range and is packed with features oriented toward augmenting the audio experience. It is perfect for those looking for a cheap, feature-rich tablet.
- It is fueled by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, making it a great daily gaming option.
The HONOR Pad X8 sports a conventional rectangular screen with uniform bezels, rounded edges, and a centrally-aligned front camera. It has a single shooter on the rear. The tablet has a 10.1-inch Full-HD (1920X1200 pixels) IPS display with a 224ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 460g. The tablet is offered in Dawn Blue and Mint color options.
The HONOR Pad X8 is equipped with a single 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the rear end. On the front, it sports a 2MP (f/2.2) shooter for taking selfies and video calling.
The HONOR Pad X8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and houses a 5,100mAh battery. It also has 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.
The HONOR Pad X8 is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 13,600) for the 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB variant carries a price-tag of CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 14,800). It is available for pre-order from the official website and will go on sale on September 22.