Technology

HONOR Pad X8 with large-amplitude speakers goes official: Check features

HONOR Pad X8 with large-amplitude speakers goes official: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 17, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

HONOR Pad X8 has a slim design (Photo Credit: HONOR)

HONOR has launched a new tablet dubbed Pad X8 in China. It is an upgraded version of the Tablet X7 that debuted last year. The tablet features a Full-HD IPS display, MediaTek Helio G80 chip, a 5MP rear camera, and a 5,100mAh battery. The device is set to go on sale in China on September 22.

Context Why does this story matter?

HONOR Pad X8 has made its debut alongside the HONOR X40 smartphone in China.

This tablet lies in the affordable pricing range and is packed with features oriented toward augmenting the audio experience. It is perfect for those looking for a cheap, feature-rich tablet.

It is fueled by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, making it a great daily gaming option.

Design and display The tablet features a Full-HD IPS screen

The HONOR Pad X8 sports a conventional rectangular screen with uniform bezels, rounded edges, and a centrally-aligned front camera. It has a single shooter on the rear. The tablet has a 10.1-inch Full-HD (1920X1200 pixels) IPS display with a 224ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 460g. The tablet is offered in Dawn Blue and Mint color options.

Information It sports a 5MP rear camera

The HONOR Pad X8 is equipped with a single 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the rear end. On the front, it sports a 2MP (f/2.2) shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G80 processor fuels the device

The HONOR Pad X8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 and houses a 5,100mAh battery. It also has 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR Pad X8: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Pad X8 is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 13,600) for the 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB variant carries a price-tag of CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 14,800). It is available for pre-order from the official website and will go on sale on September 22.