OPPO K10x with 64MP camera, 67W fast-charging announced: Check pricing

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 17, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

The OPPO K10x is equipped with a hybrid dual-SIM slot

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has announced a new offering in its home country, and it goes by the name OPPO K10x. As for the key highlights, it boasts a 120Hz LCD screen, 64MP main camera, up to 12GB of RAM, and 67W fast-charging. It can be pre-booked starting at CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,100) for its 8GB/128GB variant. Open sales start from September 22.

OPPO has added yet another smartphone to its K-series. The phone looks a lot like the Realme 9 Pro available around the world. However, it comes with some differences.

The mid-range device aims to compete with the latest offerings from Xiaomi and Samsung.

The handset might be introduced in global markets, including India. But it may bear a different set of specifications outside China.

Design and display The handset is equipped with a 120Hz LCD panel

The OPPO K10x sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has three cut-outs for cameras housed under the rectangular boundary. The device packs a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in Aurora and Polar Black colorways. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 195g.

Information It houses a 64MP main camera

On the rear, the OPPO K10x offers triple cameras that include a 64MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, along with an LED flash, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro cameras. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The device supports 67W fast-charging

The OPPO K10x is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 67W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OPPO K10x: Pricing and availability

The OPPO K10x is offered in three configurations. The base 8GB/128GB model costs CNY 1,499 (nearly Rs. 17,100). The 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,350). The 12GB/256GB unit is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,750). It is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with open sales starting from September 22 onward. The device comes in Aurora and Polar Black shades.