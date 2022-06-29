Technology

Top 5 smartphones coming in July 2022

The month of June is coming to an end and speculations about new smartphone launches in July 2022 are already rife. In the next few weeks, we will witness the much-hyped Nothing phone (1), Xiaomi 12 Ultra, ASUS's gaming flagship, the ROG Phone 6, and last but not the least, an iQOO premium smartphone that may offer industry-leading 200W fast-charging technology. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 iQOO 10 Pro

iQOO's 10 Pro may debut in July, according to the rumor mill. However, the company is yet to announce an official release date. It will be one of the first few phones to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, it is tipped to sport a 2K LTPO screen, a 50MP primary camera, and industry-leading 200W wired fast-charging technology.

Phone #2 Nothing phone (1)

One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022, the Nothing phone (1) will go official on July 12. The brand recently took curtains off the rear panel of the phone, showcasing its unique transparent design with customizable LED lights. The handset will sport a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging support.

Phone #3 ASUS ROG Phone 6

ASUS is all set to debut its flagship gaming smartphone, ROG Phone 6 on July 5. It is the world's first gaming-focused hardware with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset may also make its India debut soon as the testing in the country has already started. It will feature a 165Hz AMOLED display and get an improved thermal system over its predecessor.

Phone #4 Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch date for its flagship 12 Ultra, but we expect it to be unveiled sometime in July. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It will have an improved camera setup thanks to collaboration with LEICA. It may also offer a 2K, 120Hz OLED screen and 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 120W fast-charging.

Phone #5 Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition

Another device that may make its way to the market in July 2022 is Realme's GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It may get up to 12GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.