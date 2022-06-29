Technology

Assam floods: Google introduces SOS alert system on Maps, Search

Jun 29, 2022

Over 24 lakh people have been affected by the floods across 28 districts in Assam this year (Photo credit: PTI)

As the flood situation in Assam remains grim, Google has launched an SOS threat alert feature on its Maps to help crisis-ridden communities and people. The alert system will help both people close to affected areas and rescue teams. People will be able to look up emergency phone numbers, websites, maps, and more. Google has also donated $500,000 to help relief efforts.

Context Why does this story matter?

North-East India is no stranger to monsoon-related disasters. Even then, this year's early rains and the resulting flood have taken many by surprise.

Considering the grim state of affairs, Google's efforts to help affected areas and people will certainly go a long way.

Ever since its launch in 2017, the SOS alert system has proved to be very beneficial in dealing with natural disasters.

SOS notifications SOS alerts have real-time flood forecast and interactive maps

Google's SOS alert system for Assam floods brings together authoritative updates from local and national sources. People close to affected areas will be able to find emergency numbers, websites, and maps using the feature. Those outside affected areas will be able to see a timely update on the situation. The alerts also include real-time flood forecasting, updates from emergency response organizations, and interactive maps.

Other efforts Google has started a fundraising campaign to help affected people

Apart from SOS alerts, Google has made its presence felt in flood relief operations by promoting donations to organizations involved. Potential donors can offer funds via Google Pay to NGOs like Spots for Smile Foundation and Goonj. The company has also donated $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support community-based organizations working on emergency support and long-term recovery in affected areas.

Flood situation Over 130 people have lost their lives so far

Incessant rains have led to rampant flooding in Assam, some parts of North-East India, and Bangladesh. Assam is the most affected of the three with a death toll of 139. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Beki, and Barak are overflowing and have affected over 24 lakh people in the state. Silchar, the second-largest city in the state, is one of the worst affected.