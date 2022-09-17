Technology

HONOR X40 goes official with Snapdragon 695 chip: Check price

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 17, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

HONOR X40 sports a curved AMOLED display (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR has officially launched a new X-series handset dubbed the HONOR X40 in China. The device is available in a range of four storage capacities and in three shades. It is already up for grabs in China via the company's official store. As for the highlights, the smartphone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery.

HONOR X40 is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of mid-range smartphones.

The affordable pricing and sleek design make it an attractive prospect for buyers looking for cheap yet stylish handsets.

However, given the current improvements in camera facility across various smartphone brands, the relatively simple dual-camera setup might turn out to be a disappointment.

Design and display The device features a curved AMOLED display with HD+ resolution

HONOR X40 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a ring-like camera unit. It bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800-nits of peak brightness. The device is available in Caiyun Chasing the Moon, Mo Yuqing, and Magic Night Black color options.

Information The handset boasts a 50MP main camera

The HONOR X40 flaunts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) auxiliary snapper. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internal The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery

HONOR X40 is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The RAM is expandable by 7GB. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and houses a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR X40: Pricing and availability

The HONOR X40 starts at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,000) for the base 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset is up for grabs in China through HONOR's official website.