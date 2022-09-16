Technology

Google is reportedly working on 'mini' handset. Inspiration from Apple?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 16, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

The rumored Pixel mini smartphone could be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset (Representative image)

Google is gearing up to launch a compact smartphone, according to the well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station. The handset may be previewed at the launch event of the Pixel 7 series, and made available for release in 2023. It could be called the Pixel mini or Pixel 7a, and feature a comparatively smaller screen. The device is rumored to bear the codename 'Neila.'

Context Why does this story matter?

Compact-sized smartphones, with smaller and rounder form-factor, have always been more handy and convenient to operate than big and bulky devices.

While Apple has formally discontinued the production of 'mini' models, Google seems to be adopting the concept, for its upcoming smartphone projects.

If the news is true, the company may be re-shifting its focus toward the Pixel 5-sized models.

Highlights The handset will get a Pixel 6-like design

According to the tipster's claims, the upcoming Pixel mini smartphone will feature a hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera and flat-screen. On the rear, the handset will get a design similar to the Pixel 6, which implies a dual-tone panel, and a full-width camera visor featuring either a single or dual cut-out for two cameras. The handset should get at least two shades.

Tip-off It could be previewed at Google's upcoming event

Google is all set for its upcoming event on October 6, where the company will introduce the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch. The mini model may be previewed on the same day. It might bear a moniker - 'Pixel 7 mini' or 'Pixel 7a.' Contrarily, Google may give the device a separate identity, excluding it from its number series.

Highlights Pixel mini: Expected specifications

The Pixel mini model is expected to retain the design elements of the Pixel 6a. It is likely to get an OLED display with a standard refresh rate, an Always-on feature, and Gorilla Glass protection. It could get dual rear cameras and a single front shooter. The device should boot Android 13. It is expected to house the next-generation Google Tensor G2 chipset.