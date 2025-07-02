Israel has agreed to conditions for 60-day Gaza ceasefire: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Israel has accepted the key terms of a proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. The announcement was made on Tuesday, following a "long and productive meeting" between his representatives and Israeli officials. The ceasefire is intended to halt hostilities that have claimed over 58,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023.

Trump's warning We will work with all parties: Trump During the proposed deal, "we will work with all parties to end the War", Trump said, without detailing what the conditions are. Trump added, "The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Peace talks Trump's announcement amid global calls to end violence It remains unclear whether Hamas would accept the ceasefire conditions. Trump's announcement comes amid increasing global calls for an end to the violence that started when Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 250 hostages. The proposed ceasefire is meant to provide a window for broader peace negotiations, with Qatar and Egypt playing a crucial role in delivering the final proposal to Hamas.

Tensions escalate Tensions between Iran and Israel rise The announcement also comes as tensions between Iran and Israel have been rising since Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran targeting its top military commanders and nuclear sites last month. The US also joined the assault by targeting Iran's top nuclear sites. Trump is schehuled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, in which the US president has promised to be "very firm." The president stated on Tuesday that he believes Netanyahu wanted to end hostilities in Gaza.