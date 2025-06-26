'100% Communist lunatic': Trump on New York's Indian-origin mayor candidate

United States President Donald Trump has launched a salvo of insults at Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Mamdani a "100% Communist Lunatic" and criticized the support he received from progressive leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while making a sarcastic comment about Senator Chuck Schumer. "We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," he added.

Election upset Mamdani wins Democratic primary Trump also took jabs at Mamdani's appearance and voice in his posts. "He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him," Trump wrote. The "AOC+3" label most likely refers to the progressive group that includes AOC and Ilhan Omar.

Policy proposals Mamdani's campaign and Trump's response Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-declared socialist and New York state assemblyman representing Queens, won the Democratic primary. His victory came after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the race. Mamdani's campaign was centered on progressive policies such as rent freezes, free bus service, and universal childcare. These proposals resonated with voters in a city where housing costs are exorbitant. However, Trump criticized these ideas, while other politicians labeled them as "unachievable promises" and accused Mamdani of wanting to defund the police.

Political landscape If elected, he would become New York's 1st Muslim mayor If elected mayor, Mamdani would become New York's first Muslim mayor of Indian ancestry. His victory has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with some moderate Democrats also expressing concerns over his far-left policies. Long Island Rep Tom Suozzi had endorsed Mamdani's opponent due to concerns about his policies. Meanwhile, fellow Long Island Rep. Laura Gillen, also a Democrat, expressed concern that Mamdani is "too extreme" for New York City.