'Terrorism epicenters...no longer safe': India targets Pakistan at SCO meeting 

Regional concerns

Peace cannot co-exist with terrorism: Singh

He also cited a number of initiatives taken by India to demonstrate "zero tolerance for terrorism." "We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe...we will not hesitate to target them," he said. Singh stressed that peace, security, and trust deficit are the biggest challenges in the region. He also said that terrorism is a major threat to peace and prosperity. "Peace cannot co-exist with terrorism," he said, urging SCO members to condemn all acts of terrorism unequivocally.