Kerala Congress welcomes Tharoor's role in global Pakistan expose plan
What's the story
The Kerala Congress has welcomed reports of senior party leader Shashi Tharoor's inclusion in an Indian parliamentary delegation.
The group aims to expose Pakistan's continued support for terrorism across the globe, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.
The move comes after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which led to 'Operation Sindoor'.
Party support
Kerala Congress praises Tharoor's global representation
The Kerala Congress has expressed its support for Tharoor's appointment, saying India needs a "trusted representative at the global level."
The party said on X, "At a time when Prime Minister Modi and his External Affairs Minister have lost credibility internationally, the nation needs a voice that commands respect."
They thanked the government for recognizing this talent vacuum in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and choosing Tharoor to represent India.
Initiative details
Government's diplomatic initiative against Pakistan
The government is reportedly launching a major diplomatic initiative to highlight Pakistan's role in terrorism.
The plan involves around 40 MPs, including Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh.
They will be divided into seven regional groups, with each group visiting four to five countries over a 10-day period, beginning around May 22-23.
An official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will accompany these delegations.
Delegation composition
Other political parties' representatives in the delegation
The delegation will also include representatives from other political parties such as BJP's Anurag Thakur and Aparajita Sarangi, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, JDU's Sanjay Jha, BJD's Sasmit Patra, NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, DMK's Kanimozhi, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is also part of this group.
A leader from one of these parties told PTI they were asked to prepare for the overseas mission by May 22, with final details expected soon from MEA.
Evidence preparation
MEA prepares documents to support allegations against Pakistan
The Ministry of External Affairs is preparing factual documents and case evidence to back the allegations against Pakistan.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju discussed this plan with the party leadership.
The government has not made an official announcement yet, but it is understood that discussions are underway to finalize the details of this diplomatic outreach initiative.