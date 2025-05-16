Multi-party MPs to present world India's viewpoint on India-Pak conflict
What's the story
A multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) will soon embark on a diplomatic mission to present India's stance on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
The team will focus mainly on issues related to Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.
The tour, which is scheduled to start after May 22, will cover several key countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, ANI reported.
Diplomatic objectives
Tour aims to explain recent tensions, garner support
The main aim of this tour is to explain to global leaders about the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. It will also highlight India's strategic viewpoint on these issues, sources told ANI.
The delegation hopes to garner support from the international community for India's stance.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is spearheading coordination efforts for this major diplomatic outreach program.
Preparation phase
MEA to brief MPs on tour's agenda
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is expected to brief the MPs on the detailed plan and agenda of this diplomatic mission.
Each delegation will consist of five to six members from different political parties, including the NDA, BJD, Congress among others.
An official from MEA and a government representative will also be part of each group.
Travel preparations
MPs advised to prepare travel documents for diplomatic mission
The MPs have been asked to keep their passports and other travel documents ready for this international outreach.
The delegations are expected to leave India for different countries on May 22-23 and return in the first week of June.
This will be the first time that a multi-party group of MPs will represent India's position on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan at an international level.