What's the story

A fierce debate has erupted between Jammu and Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti over the "revival" of the Tulbul Navigation Project.

The controversy started after CM Abdullah shared a video of the abandoned project, asking, "Now that Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) has been....suspended, I wonder if we will be able to resume the project."

The project was terminated in 1987 due to pressure from Pakistan, which invoked clauses of the IWT that prohibit any storage along the Jhelum.