Major anti-terror operation dismantles new terror group in J&K
A major anti-terror operation was conducted on Tuesday across Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was led by the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police. The target was Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim (TLM), a newly formed terror group suspected to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The TLM was reportedly operated by a Pakistani handler named "Baba Hamas."
Operation targets recruitment module across multiple districts
The operation covered several districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama. The main aim was to bust a recruitment module of the TLM which was actively recruiting young men for terrorist activities. Intelligence inputs indicated a widespread network of the TLM across the Kashmir valley. The operation comes days after a terror attack in Ganderbal district killed seven.
Ganderbal attack triggers anti-terror operation
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed that two foreign terrorists were involved in the recent Ganderbal attack. The terrorists were suspected infiltrators from the Bandipora region in North Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site of the attack, which took place at a construction site on Srinagar-Leh national highway in Gagangir village, claiming seven lives.
Security heightened following anti-terror operation
In the wake of these incidents, security has been beefed up across major urban centers and border districts. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a watch. The number of checkpoints has also been increased to ensure security. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged security forces to remain alert, stressing such violent acts aim to portray instability in the region.