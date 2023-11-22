NIA raids 14 places in Punjab, Haryana over SFJ links

By Riya Baibhawi 03:08 pm Nov 22, 202303:08 pm

SFJ is a designated terror organization

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids on the properties of individuals linked to the banned Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its chief, designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Fourteen houses were raided by the central agency on Wednesday. They include those located in Punjab's Khanna and Moga. In Haryana, properties located in Yamuna Nagar and Kurukshetra were searched.

Raids in coordination with state police

Per ANI, the raids are being conducted by the NIA with coordination from Punjab and Haryana police and are based on specific inputs. It comes two days after the NIA announced that it would register a case against Pannun over his video threatening Air India airlines. The Khalistani leader had cautioned that the lives of people on Air India flights could be at risk.

