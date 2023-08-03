Haryana riots: Internet ban partially lifted for CET candidates

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 03, 2023 | 05:11 pm 3 min read

The Home Department of Haryana partially relaxed the ban on mobile internet, SMS, and all dongle services on Thursday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm in Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, and three subdivisions of Gurugram: Sohna, Manesar, and Pataudi. According to reports, this move is intended to facilitate candidates of CET/Screening test (Group C posts) who want to download their admit cards and conduct other related tasks.

This development comes as the law and order situation in this state remains tense amid communal riots after a religious procession organized by the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was reportedly attacked in Nuh by a mob. Restrictions were enforced in numerous parts of Haryana, and security has also been ramped up in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Noida.

In a statement, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram said, "We would like to inform...that the mobile internet services ban in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district will be partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today to facilitate prospective candidates of CET." "We urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from spreading rumors," the DC added.

Haryana CM seeks more central forces; internet ban extended

Earlier, authorities in Haryana decided to extend the ban on SMS services and mobile internet until Saturday in parts of the state. Other than Nuh, the services will remain down in Palwal, Faridabad, and the Gurugram district's sub-divisions as well. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested four additional companies of central forces﻿ to maintain law and order.

Police steps up security in Gurugram: Details

Additionally, police personnel conducted vehicle inspections in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Thursday amid tightened security after the violence. Speaking to PTI, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Dahiya, said, "Situation is completely normal in Gurgaon. Till date, 22 FIRs have been registered and 21 accused have been arrested." "We are trying to identify more suspects and they will be arrested soon," he added.

Police is taking action: Anil Vij

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij spoke on the violence in Nuh and assured that the cops are taking action against those involved. "People should maintain peace and refrain from posting or forwarding inciting posts on social media. The police is taking action against all those involved," Vij was quoted as saying by PTI.

Since the unrest erupted in Nuh on Monday this week, six individuals have died, including a cleric and two home guards, after a Muslim mob allegedly tried to block a VHP and Bajrang Dal rally by pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. Later, tensions also spread to neighboring districts and the National Capital Region (NCR).

