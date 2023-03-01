India

Man who stole flower pots from G20 venue arrested

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 01, 2023, 03:47 pm 2 min read

After a viral video showed two men in an SUV taking away flower pots from a G20 event's venue, the police arrested a man and recovered the flower plants

A man was arrested by the Gurugram Police on Wednesday for stealing after a viral video showed two men in an SUV stopping and taking away flower pots set up for the G20 event. The police have recovered the flower plants and pots from his possession. The accused was identified as Manmohan Yadav (50), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sector-11, Old Gurugram.

Why does this story matter?

G20 meetings are scheduled to be held in Gurugram from Wednesday to Saturday, where global leaders will come together to discuss issues concerning the forum.

India is hosting the G20 Summit this year, which outlines India's emergence on the global platform as a strong participant.

In this backdrop, the act was seen as tantamount to a blemish on India's image as a host.

Accused fled the spot after loading the flowers in car

Reportedly, various colorful flowering plants were placed for beautification at the G20 event's venue in front of Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The accused and his accomplice were returning to Gurugram from Delhi when they spotted the flowering plants and stopped their car. They loaded several of those flower pots in their car and then sped away.

District Commissioner took cognizance of the incident

#UPDATE | Haryana: A person named Manmohan, 50, has been arrested by Gurugram police in a case pertaining to stealing flower pots. Police have seized a car & stolen flower pots: Gurugram police — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Gurugram municipal body filed complaint, demanded action

The Metropolitan Green Planner, Urban Environment Division of Gurugram Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) filed a complaint in the matter, mentioning the registration number of the SUV that carried the plants away. The complaint demanded action against the "passersby or thieves," along with additional police security for the flower pots planted on both sides of the road until the G20 event.

SUV used to steal flower pots seized

The accused have been charged under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the First Information Report (FIR) registered at DLF Phase 3 police station. The SUV was registered under the name of Yadav and was tracked using the registration number visible in the video. The police recovered the plants and seized the car. Some more plants remain to be recovered.