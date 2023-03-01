India

Delhi wakes up to high winds, rain; IMD predicts thunderstorm

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 01, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky and thunderstorm in Delhi and its nearby areas on Wednesday, NDTV reported. Delhiites on Wednesday morning awoke to high winds and moderate drizzle in the midst of a scorching February. The weather agency has predicted rainfall in the northwest and southwest Delhi, as well as adjacent parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

These areas in Delhi, other states will be most affected

According to ANI, weather forecasters have predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in the NCR's Bahadurgarh area, South-West Delhi's Mundaka, Jafarpur, and Najafgarh areas. Similar weather is predicted for Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hastinapur, Chandpur, and Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), as well as a few locations in Delhi and the NCR's Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, and Indirapuram on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall forecast in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

"Light to moderate intensity rain would fall over and around a few locations in Delhi, the NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram), Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani in Haryana, and in Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur and Chandpur," according to the IMD's weather bulletin.

Delhi's Regional Meteorological Centre's announcement on Twitter

01/03/2023: 05:30 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi ( Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) . — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 1, 2023

Northern India's February maximum temperature highest in 17 years

According to IMD, the maximum temperature will dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over 48 hours and climb subsequently across the northern plains. It claimed that the maximum and lowest temperatures in the national capital and surrounding areas would be approximately 32 and 14 degrees Celsius. Notably, February's average maximum temperature was 27.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for the month in 17 years.

Delhi air quality may improve; AQI to touch moderate level

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" zone on Tuesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218, per the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin. It forecast that air quality will improve to "moderate" on Wednesday.