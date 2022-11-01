India

Northeast monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools shut

Northeast monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools shut

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 01, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to preside over a high-level meeting to review monsoon preparedness

Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall followed by thunderstorms on Monday with the onset of the northeast monsoon in southern India. The rains also led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas, disrupting traffic. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to shut schools in Chennai and its adjoining districts like Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. Here's more.

Forecast Rainfall to continue till November 4: IMD

According to the IMD, Chennai will remain under the influence of the northeast monsoon this week, with moderate rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms expected during the period. The first spell of the monsoon spell is expected to last until Friday (November 4) in the region. The Tamil Nadu capital city will also likely see maximum and minimum temperatures of 31-32 °C and 25-26 °C, respectively.

Warning Orange alert issued in other districts

Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, is also expected in Puducherry and Karaikal districts throughout the week, said an IMD bulletin. The IMD's Chennai center issued an orange alert, indicating very heavy rains, for TN's Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts on Monday and Tuesday, prompting authorities to close schools there. Meanwhile, a high alert was also issued in Vellore and Tirupathur on Tuesday.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of waterlogged roads in capital city

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Parts of Chennai face waterlogging following rainfall here. Visuals from Pulianthope, Choolai area. pic.twitter.com/pzBv0XQwNT — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Action Emergency response teams formed to deal with flood threat

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation has dispatched emergency response teams to deal with the flood threat. To prevent electrocution during rains, a team of more than 2,000 workers is inspecting electrical installations, including 2.3 lakh streetlights and 7,000 pillar boxes. "Rainfall is expected for three days in Chennai. Control rooms have been set up in all the 15 zones," a senior official told The Hindu.

Information CM to review preparedness in crucial meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will reportedly preside over a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the monsoon preparedness. The meeting would be attended by several ministers, secretaries of the relevant departments, and other officials. Moreover, Chennai's civic body has set up helplines, like 1913, for reporting civic issues. Chennai residents can also reach the flood control room at 044-25619206, 044-25619207, or 044-25619208.