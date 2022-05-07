Politics

Tamil Nadu: DMK government completes 1 year; Stalin announces schemes

Tamil Nadu: DMK government completes 1 year; Stalin announces schemes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2022, 09:46 pm 3 min read

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed on the 'Dravida Model' of governance which he said would be inclusive.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday unveiled a slew of social welfare schemes on the first anniversary of the DMK government in the state. A breakfast scheme for government school students was one of the programs announced along with a scheme for ensuring nutrition. Stalin also claimed that his administration had accomplished 60-70% of the commitments made in the party's poll manifesto.

Context Why does this story matter?

After winning with a huge majority in the 2021 Assembly elections over AIADMK, the DMK-Congress coalition now governs Tamil Nadu.

Last year, the DMK-Congress alliance led by Stalin won 159 out of the 234 seats in the Assembly.

The victory was significant as it was the first Assembly election after the deaths of two key political figures in TN: Jayalalithaa (2016) and Karunanidhi (2018).

Schemes Five new schemes announced by Stalin

On the DMK administration's first anniversary, Stalin made five announcements while addressing the Legislative Assembly. New schemes announced by CM include providing breakfast for government school kids of Classes 1-5, establishing schools of excellence, and medical check-ups for students. He also said public health center-like facilities in urban areas and a "CM in your constituency" grievance redressal scheme in all constituencies will be launched.

Details Urban medical facilities on lines of PHCs

As per the chief minister's announcement, students from Classes 1-5 will be provided with a free nutritious breakfast on all working days at government schools. Stalin also announced setting up more urban medical facilities similar to the public health centers (PHCs) to cater to people's medical needs. The CM also recalled various achievements of his government in the last year in various sectors.

Education Schools of excellence project

Tamil Nadu government's new schools of excellence project is reportedly modeled on the lines of a similar program launched by the Delhi government. It will be implemented in all corporations in the state. The cost to set up these schools would be Rs. 150 crore. It will modernize the infrastructure and create a new education and learning environment for students at all levels.

Funds Rs. 1,000cr allocated for 'CM in your constituency' scheme

The state government has also allocated Rs. 1,000 crore for the "CM in your constituency" scheme. Stalin said the project would directly monitor the grievances of the public from all constituencies. "Let it be the people from my constituency, Kolathur, or Opposition leader's Edappadi, or O Panneerselvam's Bodi, we will be there to address their grievances," the CM said.

Information MOUs for nearly Rs. 70,000cr investment inked in Tamil Nadu

The COVID-19 outbreak did not discourage Stalin's regime from seeking investments. As per The Hindu, nearly 131 MoUs for investments totaling Rs. 69,375 crore were inked during last year. It said these investments could generate a total of 2,25,802 jobs in the state. The DMK government has already started building a 45,000-acre land bank in the next five years to attract more investment.

Governance Stalin reiterated 'Dravida Model' of development

In his latest address, he reiterated the "Dravida Model" of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one. Notably, after a 10-year stint in the Opposition, Stalin led the DMK-led alliance to an impressive victory in the 2021 Assembly polls, which also marked his first stint as chief minister. Earlier he served as deputy CM (2009 to 2011) in the Karunanidhi-led DMK government.