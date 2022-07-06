Lifestyle

Do these and never worry about your furniture during monsoon

Keep your furniture clean and away from windows to prevent rain damage.

The monsoon season is almost always a much-desired respite from the sultry summer heat. It's an artful season, evoking a range of overlapping emotions, from a peaceful pause to an occasional nostalgia. This beautiful season calls for a breezy décor, along with some furniture maintenance. Here are a few tips from interior designer Punam Kalra to get your home monsoon-ready.

Moisture Prepare to fight off monsoon dampness

Keep your furniture spaced out from each other, the wall and the windows, to avoid moisture absorption that encourages fungal and bacterial growth. Protect polished or painted surfaces by using dry cleaning cloths instead of damp cleaning cloths. Use special protective treatments for furniture made of wooden or covered in leather. Keep camphor or naphthalene balls to absorb moisture and control pests in wardrobes.

Humidity Ensure better ventilation in your rooms

Replace heavy drapes with sheer or lace curtains to bring in more natural light, and give an airy and spacious feel to your home. This helps in avoiding moisture build-up. Allowing more sunlight in your room also acts as a natural disinfectant method to discourage the growth of microbes. Alternatively, invest in a good dehumidifier to maintain the humidity levels of your home.

Mold Store away heavy furnishings

Carpets absorb moisture and provide a breeding ground for mold and mildew. Store heavy carpets in a dry place during monsoon. As a bonus, you can also clean the floors more thoroughly, reducing the odds of insects growing and damaging your furniture. Moisture absorbents like gel packets, placed in wardrobes and cabinets, can help your fabrics and books from getting musty and damp.

Swelling Special care for wooden furniture

Apply a coat of varnish at least once in two years to fill the pores and stop the wood from swelling during the rainy season. To prevent swelling which results in stuck drawers or ill-fitting doors, wax or oil them. In case they come in contact with rain, wipe the water with a dry cloth and dry the water-damaged pieces out in the sun.