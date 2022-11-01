India

'Steel man of India' JJ Irani passes away at 86

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Nov 01, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Condolences and tributes poured in from the industry and other fields on JJ Irani's demise

Popularly known as the "steel man of India," former managing director of Tata Steel and former director of Tata Sons, Jamshed J Irani, died aged 86 at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Monday night. He retired from the Tata Steel board in 2011 after working with the company for 43 years, during which it rose to international acclaim.

Twitter Post Tata Steel remembered him as a visionary leader

We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/gGIg9JgGMS — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) October 31, 2022

Accolades Received Padma Bhushan in 2007

Irani is survived by his wife, Daisy Irani, and three children—Zubin, Niloufer, and Tanaaz. Notably, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2007 for his contribution to the Indian metallurgy industry and the Lifetime Achievement Award the next year by the Government of India. He also received an Honorary Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for his contributions to Indo-British trade and cooperation.

Condolences 'A quintessential Tata man': Tata Sons chief

Condoling Irani's death, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated, "Dr. JJ Irani was a quintessential Tata man. He was a towering corporate personality whose contribution to the steel industry was immense." "Dr. Irani will be deeply missed by all of us at Tata Group, and we pray for his departed soul," the Tata Sons chief added.

Early life Went to UK for masters, PhD in metallurgy

Irani was born in Nagpur in 1936. He completed his BSc from Science College, Nagpur, in 1956 and his MSc in Geology from Nagpur University in 1958. He later went to the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom (UK) on a JN Tata scholarship and obtained a master's degree in metallurgy in 1960. Irani then completed his PhD in metallurgy in 1963.

Career Returned to India to join Tata Steel in 1968

Irani initially joined the British Iron and Steel Research Association, Sheffield, in 1963 but later returned to India and joined Tata Steel—then called Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO)—in 1968 as assistant to the director in charge of research and development. Steadily rising through the ranks, he became the company's general superintendent in 1978, general manager in 1979, and joined its board in 1981.

Ascension Retired in 2001, remained on Tata Steel board until 2011

Irani became Tata Steel's president in 1985, the joint managing director in 1988, and ascended to the position of its managing director in 1992. In 1996, he was also appointed as an international fellow of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering. Irani then retired from the post in 2001 but remained a non-executive director on the company's board until 2011.

Information Was associated with several Tata Group companies

Apart from Tata Sons and Tata Steel, Irani was associated with several other companies of the Tata Group as well. He had served as a director at Tata Motors and Tata Teleservices, too. Notably, the "steel man of India" also served as the National President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 1992-93.

Twitter Post Union Minister for Tribal Affairs from Jharkhand paid tributes to Irani