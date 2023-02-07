Lifestyle

Surajkund Mela 2023: Delhi-NCR people should not miss this fair

A one-stop marketplace for consumers of all age

Surajkund International Crafts Mela is back with its 36th edition in Faridabad, Haryana. Having begun on February 3, it will continue till February 19 and is open to visitors every day from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. Here's everything you need to know about this one-of-a-kind international artisan fair that provides a stage for artists from all over the world.

One of the largest craft fairs in the world

The mega fair is hosted annually by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs. The fair is among one of the largest craft fairs in the world attracting millions of tourists annually. The fair showcases the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural fabric of India, and participating countries.

This year's theme state is the north-east region

Every year Haryana Tourism decides a theme for the craft fair, this year Surajkund Mela is celebrating the unique diversity of India's Ashtalakshmi - the Northeast. The culture and cuisine of these states can be enjoyed at the fair. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is participating this year as partners. Apart from India, SCO consists of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The fair is a one-stop marketplace

Spread over a vast expanse of 40 acres, the fair houses over a thousand stalls to host craft persons and weavers. The entire landscape is filled with thatched huts, performance areas, food courts, and entertainment zones, becoming a one-stop-shop marketplace for consumers of all ages. Visitors will find clothes, children's toys, home decor items, utensils, bedding, and much more here.

The fair is a custodian of the heritage crafts

The first Surajkund Crafts Mela was organized by Haryana Tourism in the year 1987. In 2013, the authorities decided to elevate it to the international level. Gradually, more and more countries started to participate in this fair. Today, the event occupies a prominent place in the international tourist calendar. As per the Haryana Tourism website, the fair is a "custodian of the heritage crafts."

How to book tickets to the fair?

You can avail of the tickets online by visiting the official website of the Surajkund Mela Authority at surajkundmelaauthority.com. Or, you can even purchase tickets online using the BookMyShow app. There's a special 50% discount for school and college students with valid ID cards. Veterans, people with disabilities, and senior citizens can avail of the same discount too.