India

Delhi: Man dupes 5-star hotel posing as UAE royal staff

Delhi: Man dupes 5-star hotel posing as UAE royal staff

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 17, 2023, 06:14 pm 2 min read

A man stayed at a five-star hotel in Delhi by posing as an employee of the UAE's royal family for nearly four months and slipped out without paying bills worth over Rs. 23 lakh

A man reportedly stayed at Delhi's five-star Leela Palace Hotel by posing as an employee of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for nearly four months and slipped out without paying bills worth over Rs. 23 lakh. The hotel management has lodged a police complaint in the matter, following which the man was identified as Md Sharif and booked on Saturday.

Accused paid Rs. 11.5 lakh out of Rs. 35 lakh

The accused stayed at the hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year. His total bill amounted to Rs. 35 lakh, out of which he paid around Rs. 11.5 lakh in August-September, and later gave the hotel a cheque of Rs. 20 lakh, which was submitted in November but bounced due to insufficient funds. The police said it seemed to be pre-planned.

Accused claimed he personally worked with royal family member

The hotel's complaint says Sharif claimed that he was a resident of the UAE and worked at the office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family. The accused claimed to be an important functionary of the government of the UAE and said he personally worked with the Sheikh. He reportedly produced a fake ID and business card.

Police are trying to ascertain his personal details

The hotel management also accused Sharif of stealing silverware and other items from the room. He has been charged with impersonation and theft. The management was under the impression that the accused would clear his dues by November 22, but he escaped two days before. The Delhi Police is trying to ascertain his personal details and where he stayed before arriving at the hotel.

Talked about his life in UAE to gain trust

The accused used to talk to the hotel staffers about his work and life in the UAE. Sharif spoke of the royal family to gain their trust and look influential. The police are checking CCTVs to trace him and said he would be held soon.