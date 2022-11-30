Delhi

Delhi: CCTV shows man dumping stepfather's body parts including head

Delhi: CCTV shows man dumping stepfather's body parts including head

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 30, 2022, 12:15 pm 3 min read

The sister of Deepak, the accused seen in the CCTV footage, said that she was separated and stayed with her family but was forced to return to her in-laws due to Das' molestation

Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a CCTV footage in which the accused in the Pandav Nagar murder case is allegedly seen disposing of the deceased's body parts, reported Outlook. The footage shows a man, who police confirmed as the accused, picking up a sack from a field and walking away. Some reports said the sack contained the deceased's head.

Why does this story matter?

While trying to solve the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, the Delhi Police stumbled upon another strikingly similar case in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar.

A woman and her son from her previous marriage were arrested on Monday for murdering her husband in May.

They chopped his body into 10 pieces, stored them in a fridge, and disposed of them at various places over days.

Das molested accused's wife, sister

The accused seen in the footage was identified as Deepak (25), who along with his mother Poonam Devi (48) killed his stepfather Anjan Das (45). The mother-son duo reportedly confessed to the crime and said that Das sexually assaulted Deepak's wife and sister. The survivors backed the claims, saying they shifted to Trilokpuri from their joint residence in Kalyanpuri to avoid abuse by Das.

Who wouldn't have done it: Survivors recount horrors

For months, Das used to get Deepak drunk and drop him home. He would wait for Deepak to fall asleep and then grope his wife. Deepak threatened him not to visit but he didn't stop. Das allegedly kept Poonam in the dark about his first wife and eight children living in Bihar. He sold her jewelry and sent the money to his first wife.

Drugged, stabbed, chopped

The duo hatched a plan to kill Das, who worked as a lift operator, in March-April. They spiked his drinks with sleeping pills. When he fell unconscious, they stabbed him to death, slit his throat, let the blood drain out completely, and then chopped the body. The police have recovered six parts of the body and the fridge in question has been seized.

Poonam and Das got married in 2017

Poonam told police that she was married off at the age of 14 to one Sukhdev Tiwari, who deserted her and came to Delhi in 1997. She reached Delhi to search for him but met one Kallu, and began living together. She then met Das After Kallu died due to liver failure in 2016, she married Das in 2017, unaware of his first marriage.

How did the murder come to light?

The police found a bag stuffed with the deceased's decomposed body parts at the Ramlila Maidan in Kalyanpuri in June. When details of Walkar's murder emerged, the recovered body parts were probed but were found to be of a male. Scanning CCTV footage of the area led them to the duo who hadn't filed any police complaint for six months since Das went 'missing'.