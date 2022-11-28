Delhi

Woman, son held for cutting man's body into 22 pieces

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 28, 2022, 02:37 pm 2 min read

The case surfaced months after the murder when the police found a bag stuffed with body parts

While the nation is gripped with the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, a similar murder case has surfaced in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. A woman and her son were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in June and chopping his body into 22 pieces. The accused stored the body parts in a fridge and disposed of them at various places over several days.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as the police are still investigating the murder of Shraddha Walkar, whose accused boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala strangled her to death and then chopped up her body into 35 pieces in May.

He reportedly bought a 300-liter fridge to store the body parts and disposed of them in Mehrauli forest over 18-20 days.

He roamed scot-free for around six months before getting caught.

Deceased had extramarital relationship, claim accused

The accused were identified as Poonam and her son Deepak, who have reportedly confessed to the crime. Poonam told police that her deceased husband Anjan Das had an extramarital affair, due to which they drugged and killed him. The case came to light when Delhi Police found a bag stuffed with the deceased's mutilated body parts at the Ramlila Maidan in Kalyanpuri.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Poonawalla's polygraph test to be conducted again

Meanwhile, forensic officials are set to conduct a polygraph test of Poonawalla again on Monday and Tuesday, following which he will undergo a narco test. The results of the tests carried out last week over three sessions didn't yield satisfactory results owing to the accused's poor health. Officials said he was cooperative, and they are trying to find out about other evidence.