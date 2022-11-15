Delhi

Delhi air pollution: AQI improves from 'very poor' to 'poor'

Nov 15, 2022

Among all Indian cities, the national capital has the highest number of registered vehicles contributing to pollution

In what can be described as a slight relief for Delhiites, the air quality in the national capital has improved to "poor" from the "very poor" category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 221 on Tuesday morning. In comparison, the national capital recorded an AQI of 309 on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every year, during the winters, the national capital's air quality deteriorates severely after Diwali and amid the stubble-burning season.

Delhi remains one of the most polluted cities worldwide, posing substantial health threats for its nearly three crore citizens.

Notably, among all Indian cities, the national capital reportedly has the highest number of registered vehicles contributing to pollution.

NCR Noida still breathing 'very poor' quality air

Besides Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) also recorded a slight improvement in air quality on Tuesday as Delhi airport (T3) reported "poor" quality air with its AQI at 218. Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded "moderate" air quality with an AQI of 162. However, people in Noida continued to breathe "very poor" air as the AQI stood at 302 in the city.

Twitter Post Tweet: AQI levels recorded in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Authorities lift ban on BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel vehicles

Interestingly, the improvement in Delhi's air quality comes a day after authorities on Monday decided to lift the ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR. The ban was implemented by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 4 after Delhi's AQI deteriorated severely. Meanwhile, the SAFAR earlier stated Delhi's air quality would further improve from Monday (November 14).

Data Cases of residue burning drop by 76%

On the other hand, residue-burning cases in six northern states—Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh—dropped by 76% on Monday (756) compared to Sunday (3,245). Between September 15 and October 31, these states reported 57,796 stubble-burning incidents. People breathe the worst air in Delhi from November 1-15 every year when stubble burning peaks, as per a 2021 Delhi Pollution Control Committee analysis.