Delhi

Smog blanket covers Delhi as air quality remains 'very poor'

Smog blanket covers Delhi as air quality remains 'very poor'

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 27, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

An AQI between 401 and 500 is classified as 'severe' when it becomes difficult to breathe

Delhi on Sunday witnessed smog as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category for the second consecutive day. The AQI recorded in the city was 319, a little improvement from Saturday. The minimum temperature settled at 8 °C and humidity between 90% to 58%. The AQI is likely to remain within the "very poor" category for the next three days.

Why does this story matter?

Every year, during the winters, the national capital's air quality deteriorates severely, especially after Diwali and amid the stubble-burning season.

Delhi remains one of the most polluted cities worldwide, posing substantial health threats for its nearly three crore residents.

Both Delhi and central governments have been repeatedly pulled up by the Supreme Court to implement anti-pollution measures.

No major improvement in AQI since Saturday

The AQI in the national capital on Sunday (319) did not show any major improvement, as on Saturday, it was recorded in the "very poor" category at 336. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 27 °C: one notch above the season's average. It said, "Minimum temperature on Saturday remained 8.3 °C - three notches below normal."

AQI not expected to improve for next three days

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) that monitors Delhi's air quality has not predicted any major improvement in the city's air quality for the next three days. It said, "The upper-level winds are from the northwest direction, which is likely to increase the transport of pollutants from the stubble-burning region to the city if fire counts increase."

What is air quality index (AQI)?

As evident from the name, the air quality index or AQI tells us about the quality of the air we breathe. More specifically, it is a scale that shows how polluted the air is. The AQI is used to report the level of pollution in a locality on a daily basis. The higher the AQI, the more polluted the air is.

What AQI is healthy for people?

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) considers an AQI between 0 and 50 to be "good" and 51 to 100 to be "satisfactory." Similarly, an AQI of 101 to 200 is considered "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," and 301 to 400 "very poor." Furthermore, an AQI between 401 and 500 is classified as "severe" when it becomes difficult to breathe.