Dumka murder victim a minor, add POCSO charges: Panel recommends

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 31, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Photos of the victim and the accused posing together are doing rounds on social media, setting off a slew of speculations.

The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee has found that the girl, who died on Sunday after being set ablaze by her alleged jilted lover in Dumka, was 15-years-old and thus a minor, as opposed to the police report which stated her to be 19-years-old. The committee has recommended adding charges under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case.

The accused, Shahrukh set the victim Ankita Singh, a Class 12 student, on fire by pouring petrol on her from her bedroom window on August 23.

The accused and his accomplice were arrested on the same day.

She suffered 90% burns and succumbed to her injuries five days later.

Tensions flared in the state following which Section 144 was imposed in Dumka.

The accused had allegedly been stalking her for some time. Protests had erupted in the victim's neighborhood and later joined by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leading to the imposition of curfew. Dumka SP Ambar Lakda said the accused will face a speedy trial and appealed people to maintain peace. Jharkhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the case.

The investigating officer in the case, DSP Noor Mustafa was removed following allegations of him conspiring to shield the accused, said SP Ambar Lakda on Tuesday. BJP leader and former Jharkhand CM, Babulal Marandi accused Mustafa of deliberately registered the victim as 19-years-old despite her being a minor. He requested CM Hemant Soren to file an FIR against Mustafa for obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, photos of the victim and the accused posing together at a picnic spot is circulating on social media. It is being speculated that the victim had a cordial relation with the accused. The victim's family on the other hand insisted that the photo had been doctored. They said the accused had tried to enter their house earlier as well.