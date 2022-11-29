Delhi

RWAs to be like mini-corporators: Kejriwal promises before MCD polls

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 29, 2022, 05:08 pm 1 min read

Kejriwal said as RWAs are the closest to the people, they should be empowered

In an attempt to boost the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that if the party wins, the resident welfare associations (RWAs) will be legitimized as mini-corporators. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also campaigning in full swing. Delhi's 250 wards will go to polls on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

While the AAP is in power in Delhi, the MCD has been under the BJP for the last three terms.

The AAP has accused the BJP, which rules the Central government, of creating hurdles to stop the former's "welfare" work.

Both parties have also locked horns in the Gujarat state elections, where the BJP has been in power for the last six terms.

BJP wouldn't have needed CMs for campaign if it worked