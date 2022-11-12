Politics

Congress unveils Gujarat poll manifesto, promises free electricity, unemployment grant

Congress unveils Gujarat poll manifesto, promises free electricity, unemployment grant

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 12, 2022, 07:33 pm 3 min read

Since the last election, nearly a half dozen have switched to ruling BJP

Congress on Saturday unveiled its manifesto for Gujarat polls that are scheduled on December 1 and 5. The manifesto was issued by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who had aborted run in the party's presidential polls halfway. Among other issues, the manifesto says, it will stop what it calls the "mindless" privatization of healthcare and education in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state.

Context Why does this story matter?

Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state is being ruled by BJP for over two decades without break since 1998 when Keshubhai Patel was its chief minister.

Taking hold of Gujarat, which it ruled for the last in 1995, is challenging for the Congress as the party has lost several leaders in the past few years, many among them joined rival BJP.

Details Jobs, reservation, grant to unemployed, part of manifesto

Among other promises, Congress in its election manifesto has said that "if brought to power it will create 10 lakh government jobs in the state for Gujaratis." The manifesto also ensured, "50% reservation for women in government jobs." It has also said that a monthly grant of Rs. 3,000 will be given to the unemployed and Rs. 2,000 to every single woman.

Twitter Post Congress tweeted party's Gujarat election manifesto

To help the youth of Gujarat live a life with dignity, the Congress will ensure hiring for vacant 10 lakh government seats.

Change begins here!

Vote for Congress ✅#कांग्रेस_का_जन_घोषणा_पत्र pic.twitter.com/L5GtFP43kp — Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2022

Highlights Loan waiver, free electricity and English medium schools

The manifesto also mentions the opening of 3,000 English-medium schools and free education for girls. It said that Rs 3 lakh waiver will be given on farm loans besides 300 units of free electricity to households each month. Gas cylinders for Rs. 500, free medical treatment up to Rs. 10 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh as COVID-19 compensation, constitute the manifesto.

Repeat history Congress enlists renaming Narendra Modi Stadium in manifesto

Congress has meanwhile promised to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera Ahmedabad if voted to power. The stadium that has hoisted international cricket matches and the famed 'Namaste Trump' event was renamed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium to Narendra Modi in February 2021. Gehlot said, "corruption cases over the last 27 years will be investigated and the guilty will be booked."

Government Congress will adopt the election manifesto as the official document

Gehlot said that the party has reached to over 6 lakh people to frame the manifesto as "Rahul Gandhi suggested to us that people should be asked what should be there in the manifesto." "Manifesto is the poll promise for any political party. We have to give importance to the Manifesto. Political parties and people forget manifesto promises after elections," he said.

Election A tough competition for the Congress

Gehlot is confident that the party will win 124 seats among the total of 182, as Congress has 59 members in the state assembly currently. Since the last election, nearly a half dozen have switched to ruling BJP. Besides BJP, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray as it has one assembly member in the state who switched from BJP.