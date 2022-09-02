India

Gujarat: Seven dead as car crashes into pilgrims in Aravalli

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 02, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

The deceased pilgrims were part of the padyatra towards Ambaji temple when the incident took place.

In a tragic incident, at least seven pilgrims walking toward Ambaji Temple were killed after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into them on Friday morning in Gujarat's Aravalli area, IANS reported. According to officials, nearly six other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car that hit them were hurt in the event and were taken to a local hospital.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ambaji Temple is a popular pilgrimage site in Gujarat. Its located in the Banaskantha District near the Saraswati River's headwaters on the hills towards the southwest side of the ancient Aravalli ranges.

It is considered one of the 51 shakti peeths in India.

Every year, a huge number of worshippers trek to the temple, notably on Purnima days.

Incident What details are emerging about the incident?

According to reports, the accident occurred in the early hours of Friday on a route linking the Aravalli area with the neighboring Banaskantha region. Officials said the victims were part of a padayatra to the famed Ambaji Temple located in Banakantha. The pilgrims were from the Panchmahal district's Kalol tehsil, and the tragedy occurred in Krishnapura village, they said.

Statement What did the official say?

Malpur Police Sub-Inspector RM Desai told reporters that the driver of the Innova car with a Maharashtra plate number drove over the victims at approximately 7:30 am. He further stated that a case of negligent driving and culpable homicide would be filed against the driver. According to him, the driver is also being treated for injuries at the Modasa hospital.

Reaction Chief Minister expresses grief over the incident

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel expressed shock over the incident and offered his condolences to the families. He also announced providing compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. According to an official release, Patel also declared Rs. 50,000 in compensation for each injured person and directed officials to ensure treatment for the injured.