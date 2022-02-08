Auto

Limited-run Toyota Fortuner Commander, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 08, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Toyota reveals its Fortuner Commander SUV in Thailand (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the Commander variant of its Fortuner SUV in Thailand. Its production is limited to just 1,000 units. As for the highlights, the car sports cosmetic changes both inside and out, and gets new features as well as a retuned suspension. It draws power from a 2.4-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 150hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV with great performance and good looks. By introducing the limited-run Commander variant, the company wants to raise its appeal in the Thai market.

If the limited-run model debuts in India, the Fortuner's sales will likely witness an uptick. It will take on rivals such as the MG Gloster and SKODA KODIAQ.

Exteriors The car has a black roof and side-steppers

The Toyota Fortuner Commander has a sculpted bonnet, a large black grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a blacked-out finish on the roof, bumpers as well as skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps with a black detailing between them grace the rear end.

Information It is fueled by a 150hp, 2.4-liter engine

The Toyota Fortuner Commander is powered by a 2.4-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 150hp and is linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Thanks to a retuned suspension, the ride quality is also better in comparison to the regular Fortuner.

Interiors The SUV gets dual-tone upholstery and a 360-degree-view camera

The Toyota Fortuner Commander has a spacious cabin, featuring dual-tone dark red and black leather upholstery, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, rear cross-traffic alert, and a blind-spot monitor.

Information Toyota Fortuner Commander: Pricing and availability

The Toyota Fortuner Commander will go on sale in Thailand before arriving in other markets. If it comes to India, it will cost more than the standard Fortuner which begins at Rs. 31.39 lakh (ex-showroom).