Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 05:39 pm

In a bid to encourage the adoption of electric cars in India, Toyota is extending the battery warranty on its two Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) available here, namely, the Camry and Vellfire. Starting August, the battery warranty on both the four-wheelers will be increased from the existing three years/1 lakh km to eight years/1.6 lakh km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

Both the cars have a full-LED lighting setup

Toyota Camry is a sedan, while the Vellfire is an MUV. Both the cars have a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. They are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the Camry is 4,885mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,825mm, while the Vellfire has a length of 4,935mm and a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Information

They are fueled by a 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Toyota Camry and Vellfire are powered by a BS6-compliant 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor. In the former, the setup generates 215hp/221Nm, while in the latter it makes 115hp/198Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicles offer auto climate control and touchscreen infotainment system

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry and Vellfire have a premium cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. They house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, electronic stability control, a vehicle stability control system, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Toyota Camry and Vellfire: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Camry sedan carries a price-tag of Rs. 40.59 lakh, while the Vellfire MUV sports a price-figure of Rs. 89.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).