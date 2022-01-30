Auto

Maserati Grecale previewed in spy images; interior details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2022, 10:53 pm 2 min read

Italian automaker Maserati will unveil its all-new Grecale SUV in the coming months. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied on a test, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have a multi-slat grille, four exhaust tips, LED headlights, an all-black interior, and a flat-bottom steering wheel, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maserati Grecale was tipped to be introduced last year but ultimately got delayed. The company will position it below the Levante in its lineup.

The car is likely to arrive in India and will surely raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment. At its price point, it will go against rivals such as the Porsche Macan, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW X4.

Exteriors The car will have a shark-fin antenna and LED headlights

The Maserati Grecale will have a muscular hood, a grille with multiple slats, large air vents, and LED projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, a window wiper, boot-lid mounted number plate holder, wrap-around LED taillights, and four exhaust tips will grace the rear end.

Information It will run on a 3.0-liter V6 engine

The Maserati Grecale is likely to draw power from a 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-petrol engine sourced from the MC20 sports car. However, the power figures and gearbox details are currently unavailable.

Interiors The SUV will get multiple airbags and leather upholstery

The Maserati Grecale will have a luxurious blacked-out cabin, featuring horizontally-positioned AC vents, leather upholstery, paddle shifters, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, and crash sensors.

Information Maserati Grecale: Availability

Maserati will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Grecale SUV at the time of its debut. The premium vehicle is also expected to make its way to our shores.