Yezdi Roadking bike to go official in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Yezdi to launch its Roadking model in India soon (Photo credit: Yezdi)

Classic Legends-owned Yezdi has confirmed that it will launch its Roadking model in India soon. It will be the brand's flagship model here. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will flaunt a retro-inspired look and shall get a digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It is expected to be fueled by a 652cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out 45hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

The Yezdi Roadking will arrive in India by early 2023 and should attract a lot of buyers here.

The Roadking moniker will be revived on our shores after almost 30 years and is expected to be priced competitively.

At its price point, the two-wheeler will go against rivals such as the Kawasaki Z650 RS and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Design The bike will have spoked wheels and round headlight

The Yezdi Roadking will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a high-set handlebar, and a circular headlight. It will pack a digital instrument cluster with support for navigation, an all-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on spoked wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed at a later date.

Information It might run on a 45hp, 652cc engine

The Yezdi Roadking is expected to draw power from a 652cc, single-cylinder engine sourced from the BSA Goldstar. The mill churns out a maximum power of 45hp and a peak torque of 55Nm.

Safety It should get disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yezdi Roadking will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Yezdi Roadking: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Yezdi Roadking in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the Adventure model, which falls in the price bracket of Rs. 2.1-2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).