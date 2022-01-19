SKODA SLAVIA sedan to be delivered in India from March

Deliveries of SKODA SLAVIA to commence in March (Photo credit: SKODA)

Director of SKODA India, Zac Hollis has announced that the deliveries of the SLAVIA sedan will commence in March. To recall, it was unveiled in November last year and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. The car comes in Active, Ambition and Style trims. It has a sporty look and is offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines.

Customer deliveries still planned to start in March. Very much looking forward to hand over the Slavia to customers in India. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) January 17, 2022

The SKODA SLAVIA has been announced as a part of the brand's "India 2.0" strategy to launch four new models in association with Volkswagen.

The SLAVIA serves as a replacement to the RAPID model on our shores. It is the first sedan to be built on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform and is tipped to be priced competitively. It will rival the Hyundai VERNA.

Exteriors The car flaunts a butterfly grille and 16-inch wheels

The SKODA SLAVIA has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, sleek LED headlamps, and a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille with vertical slats. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around C-shaped LED taillights grace the rear end. The four-wheeler has a length of 4,541mm, a wheelbase of 2,651mm, and a width of 1,752mm.

Information Two petrol engine options are offered

The SKODA SLAVIA is fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 113hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle gets six airbags and ventilated seats

SKODA SLAVIA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, black and beige upholstery, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags and a rear-view camera.

The pricing and availability details of the SKODA SLAVIA in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the four-wheeler is expected to bear a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).